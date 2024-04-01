Gippy Grewal starrer 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di' to release on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gippy Grewal

Popular actor and singer Gippy Grewal who is currently basking in the success of his latest film Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri, has announced the third part of Ardas on social media. The third instalment is titled 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di', which is also written by the actor himself.

Along with the poster, he wrote in the caption, "Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di “ Releasing Worldwide In Cinemas On 13th Sept 2024". Excited fans took to the comment section and wished him the best. One user wrote, "All the best Paaji and please tell me ardaas karaan kis ott platform par dekhe. I can't see anywhere how can I watch." Another user wrote, "'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di", Third franchise of Ardaas, Releasing worldwide in cinemas on September 13, 2024".

He said in a statement, "I'm thrilled to share this new chapter with the audience and incredibly grateful for the partnership with Jio Studios and Panorama Studios in bringing this story to life" I'm thrilled to share this new chapter with the audience and incredibly grateful for the partnership with Jio Studios and Panorama Studios in bringing this story to life.

The first part featured Rana Ranbir, Ghuggi, Ammy Virk, Sardar Sohi and Meher Vij, whereas the next installment added Sapna Pabbi and Yograj Singh to the existing cast.

"Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di" is produced by Grewal, Ravneet Kaur Grewal, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Divay Dhamija.

For the unversed, Gippy Grewal is a popular actor and singer who predominantly works in the Punjabi and Hindi film industry. He made his acting debut in the 2010 movie Mel Karade Rabba. He has worked in several other films including Carry on Jatta, Mar Gaye Oye Loko, Daaka, Shava Ni Girdhari Lal, Mitran Da Naa Chalda and Maujaan Hi Maujaan among others.

