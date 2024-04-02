Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani confirmed for Yash’s Toxic? Here’s what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani have been signed up for Yash’s Toxic

KFG actor Yash's upcoming film Toxic has been in the news for a long time because of its casting. Several actors from the Hindi belt are also being cast in this film. Recently there were reports that Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sai Pallavi, and Kiara Advani may be seen opposite Yash in the film. But now it seems like things have been finalised. Both Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor have been reportedly locked for Yash starrer. However, both of them will not be playing his love interest in Toxic.

Kiara and Kareena's role in Toxic

It is being told that Kareena can be seen in the role of Yash's sister in Toxic. Kiara Advani can be seen in the role of Yash's love interest. If media reports are to be believed then, Toxic will be a brother-sister story. "Yash and Kareena will be seen in the role of brother and sister. Director Geetu Mohandas wanted Kareena Kapoor to be a part of this project from the beginning. Talks were on. Everyone felt that It was thought that Kareena would be the lead actress in this film. But Kareena's role is even more powerful than that. No one would have ever seen Kareena in such a role," the report read.

Moreover, Kiara Advani has been cast in the role of Yash's girlfriend. If this happens, then this will be the fourth South Indian film to fall in Kiara's kitty as she has worked with Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu before and is working with Ram Charan in Game Changer, which is a pan-India film. Apart from this, she is going to work in two more big-budget films. These films are ‘War 2’ and ‘Don 3’.

About the film

Well, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is scheduled to be released in theaters on April 10, 2025. Geetu Mohandas is directing this film. Before Toxic, she had made National Award-winning films like 'Moothon' and 'Liar's Dias'. The cinematographer of the film is Rajeev Ravi. Apart from being a veteran cinematographer, he is also Geetu's husband. The music of this film is being composed by 'Gangs of London' fame Jeremy Stack.

The motion poster of ‘Toxic’ was released in late December last year. The public liked it. In this motion poster, Yash was seen wearing a cowboy hat on his head, holding a cigarette in his mouth and holding a gun on his shoulder. Although his face was not clearly visible. Perhaps this was done because the makers did not want her look to be out of the film.

