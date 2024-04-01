Singham to Bholaa: 6 Best action films of Ajay Devgn | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn who is capable of doing some nail-biting action sequences entered Bollywood with the film Phool Aur Kaante. Born on April 2, 1969, in Punjab, the actor was raised in Mumbai. Ajay Devgn is a self-made actor who has establihed himself as one of the versatile actors. The Singham actor dared to go beyond and took risks in his career. As he has turns a year older, let's take a look at some of his films that prove he is good at action.

1. Singham

Singham tells the story of an honest and valiant policeman, Bajirao Singham, who fights against injustice. However, when he encounters a corrupt politician, Jaikant Shikre, he decides to teach him a lesson.

2. Bholaa

Bholaa tells the story of an ex-convict endeavours to meet his daughter. However, he faces numerous obstacles during his journey.

3. Shivaay

Shivaay travels overseas, to unite his daughter, Gaura, with her Bulgarian mother, Olga. On the way, a child trafficker kidnaps Gaura, causing Shivaay to chase him.

4. Son of Sardaar

Son of Sardaar tells the story of Jaswinder returning to his hometown to sell a piece of land he owns and falls in love with a young woman only to find out later that her family wants him dead.

5. Action Jackson

Action Jackson tells the story of Vishi is a small-time goon who falls in love with Khushi, a rather clumsy girl. Before the two lovers can embark on a romantic journey, Vishi comes face-to-face with AJ, his lookalike.

6. Baadshaho

Baadshaho tells the story of Rani Gitangali's palace in Jaipur is raided for gold. When the government decides to transfer the gold via road to Delhi, she asks her bodyguard to seize it back.

