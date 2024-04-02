Kajol drops UNSEEN pic of Ajay Devgn on his 55th birthday, wishes husband with a funny note

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ajay Devgn was last seen in Shaitaan alongside R Madhavan and Jyotika.

Ajay Devgn is celebrating his 55th birthday today, April 2, 2024. His fans and friends from the film fraternity are extending him birthday wishes on his special day. On the occasion, his wife Kajol also shared an unseen picture of the actor along with a hilarious note. In the note, Kajol mentioned how Ajay would react to the thought of his birthday cake. ''Since I know ur soooooo excited about ur birthday that ur jumping up and down like a kid and clapping ur hands and turning in circles at the thought of your cake… lemme start the day off by wishing u a very very very happy birthday,'' Kajol wrote.

See the post:

In the post, she also asked fans to share a video of Ajay Devgn any of the above activities. ''PS:- if anybody has a video of him doing any of this pls send it to me immediately,'' she wrote. Soon after Kajol shared the post, both of their fans started flooding the comment section. One user wrote, ''Caption of a real wife.'' '' @kajol ma'am/ NO ONE CAN BEAT HIM Love you God bless you with his choicest blessings,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Have a great birthday king of Million Hearts.''

Ajay Devgn on work front

Ajay Devgn has a very busy 2024 as many of his big projects are in the pipeline. He was recently seen in Shaitaan, also starring R Madhavan and Jyotika. The supernatural horror flick also performed well at the box office and is on the verge to cross the Rs 150 crore mark in India. He will next be seen in Maidaan, releasing on April 10.

Apart from these, he will also be returning as Bajirao Singham in the next installment of Singham series. It will hit the big screens on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15. He also has other projects including Golmaal 5, Raid 2, De De Pyaar De 2, Hrishyam 3 and Son of Sardaar 2 among others.

