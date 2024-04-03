Taylor Swift enters world's billionaire list alongside Rihanna, Kim Kardashian | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taylor Swift

Singer Taylor Swift has officially entered the 2024 World’s Billionaires list, as per Forbes. Her net worth has exceeded a billion dollar mark and is said to be the first artist to achieve this milestone solely on the basis of songwriting and performing. As per the portal, her 190 million USD earnings post-tax from her Eras Tours have helped her to get into the three-comma club. Other industry heavyweights to achieve this milestone include Rihanna, and Jay-Z, who have earned this status via entertainment holdings, fashion brands and alcohol companies, among other ventures.



Swift was born on December 13, 1989, in Pennsylvania. A couple of years back, the Grammy winner was at loggerheads with her business partners over the rights to the music before finally switching to Republic Records. Later, she re-recorded her first six albums to own the rights and urged her fans to listen to Taylor's Version instead of previous versions.

Meanwhile, she was also releasing several other albums apart from re-recording.

Celebrities who made into the 2024 World’s Billionaires list

Dick Wolf - Age 77 - Net worth 1.2 billion USD.

Magic Johnson - Age 64 - Net worth 1.2 billion USD.

LeBron James - Age 39 - Net worth 1.2 billion USD.

Tiger Woods - Age 48 - Net worth 1.3 billion USD.

Rihanna - Age 36 - Net worth 1.4 billion USD.

Tyler Perry - Age 54 - Net worth 1.4 billion USD.

Peter Jackson - Age 62 - Net worth 1.5 billion USD.

Kim Kardashian - Age 43 - Net worth 1.7 billion USD.

Jay-Z - Age 54 - Net worth 2.5 billion USD.

Oprah Winfrey - Age 70 - Net worth 2.8 billion USD.

Michael Jordan - Age 61 - Net worth 3.2 billion USD.

Steven Spielberg - Age 77 - Net worth 4.8 billion USD.

George Lucas - Age 79 - Net worth 5.5 billion USD.

