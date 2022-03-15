Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Shreyas Talpade: Celebs who own OTT platforms

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan own streaming platforms

Highlights OTT platforms are a rage among actors and legacy production houses

Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films plans to launch its OTT app YRF Entertainment soon

Shreyas Talpade's OTT platform streams plays, Anushka's OTT app aims for women-oriented content

There is a growing interest among celebrities in the world of streaming. Some of them have even launched their own OTT platforms in order to encash on the growing popularity of the 'medium of the youth'. Shah Rukh Khan has recently announced his own app SRK+ with a social media post. Before him, Shreyas Talpade and Anushka Sharma had announced their stakes in OTT platforms for dedicated content. We take a look at Indian celebs who own OTT platforms.

Read: Shah Rukh Khan announces OTT app SRK+, Salman Khan congratulates him saying 'Aaj ki party teri taraf se'

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has recently revealed the logo of his upcoming OTT platform SRK+. More details on the actor's new venture will be revealed soon.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma production house’s Clean Slate Filmz will be launching an over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platform in the first quarter of 2023 called Clean OTT. The service will place women-driven storylines, actors, directors, and producers at the heart of its content library for global audiences.

Shreyas Talpade

Last year, actor-producer Shreyas Talpade launched a video streaming service, Nine Rãsã, which will showcase plays and other performing arts on the digital platform.

Aditya Chopra

Film producer Aditya Chopra has reportedly set his eyes on the digital space as he plans to invest a whopping Rs 500 crore for the OTT venture of his banner Yash Raj Films, which will be called YRF Entertainment.

Ekta Kapoor

Producer Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji has been in the streaming business for several years now.

Arunabh Kumar

Actor and The Viral Fever (TVF) founder Arunabh Kumar's TVF Play App is dedicated to funny sketches and web series from the channel.

Allu Aravind

Producer Allu Aravind launched the Aha app in 2020. It is dedicated to streaming content in Telugu and Tamil languages.

Shrikant Mohta and Mahendra Soni

Shrikant and Mahendra's production house Shree Venkatesh Films is behind Hoichoi app. It was launched in 2017 and is dedicated to streaming Bengali language films and entertainment content.