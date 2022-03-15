Shah Rukh Khan announces OTT app SRK+, Salman Khan congratulates him saying 'Aaj ki party teri taraf se'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ IAMSRK Shah Rukh Khan launches OTT App SRK+

Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday has announced his very own OTT app, called SRK +. He took to social media to make this announcement. An Instagram post shows his picture with the logo 'SRK+'. He captioned his post, "Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein (sic)." However, he did not reveal further details of this upcoming venture in the digital medium.

The details of the SRK+ app have not been revealed yet. More information should follow suit. Meanwhile, Salman Khan shared this news on his Twitter handle and congratulated Shah Rukh on this new venture. Salman wrote, "Aaj ki party teri taraf see @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+ (sic)."

Shah Rukh has recently officially announced his upcoming film Pathaan with a teaser video featuring co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The unit is currently in Spain filming song sequences and other scenes for the upcoming action film from Yash Raj Films.

Pathaan has been locked for a January 25, 2023 release. The film will be released in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The spy thriller film is directed by Siddharth Anand. Pathaan marks SRK's first film after Zero which was released in 2018. A lot of anticipation is riding on this upcoming film, which will reportedly kick-start an action film universe of sorts. Salman will also be featured in a cameo role in Pathaan as his character 'Tiger' from the blockbuster Tiger film franchise. Separately, Salman is shooting for Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Shah Rukh is also attached to star in director Atlee's film with Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra. The movie has been filming quietly without may details in the public domain. It is said that SRK will play a double role in this upcoming movie.

He is also set to feature in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming directorial as well.