Sara Ali Khan in Ae Watan Mere Watan: Varun Dhawan announces Prime Original film with quirky video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAALIKHAN95 Sara Ali Khan in Ae Watan Mere Watan

Actress Sara Ali Khan surprised her fans by announcing her new film on OTT- Ae Watan Mere Watan. The actress will feature in the Prime Original film backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment Production. In the film, Sara Ali Khan will play a valiant, lion-hearted freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of Quit India Movement in 1942.



A thriller drama, inspired by true events, Ae Watan Mere Watan, has been written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer. The film is being produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, with Somen Mishra serving as the co-producer and is being directed by Kannan Iyer.

Not jusy Sara, Prime Bae Varun Dhawan also intriduced the actress and her new film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'. In the signature Sara style, Varun said "Namaste Darshako." Watch the video here-

Sara Ali Khan laso left the fans excited as she revealed that she will unveil her first look from the film soon. She wrote, "Enough said @varundvn.... Dropping my look from the film soon, stay tuned darshako!"

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan was in the headlines recently for her dating rumours with cricketer Shubman Gill. The duo was spotted at a Mumbai restaurant having dinner.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan, Shubman Gill dating rumours solidify after cricketer’s friend quips ‘bahut SARA pyaar’

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's directorial 'Atrangi Re' alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She will be seen next in Laxman Utekar's project opposite Vicky Kaushal and also in 'Gaslight' along with Vikrant Massey.

DON'T MISS

Karan Johar makes Sara Ali Khan awkward, asks Bollywood actress who will be her 'shauhar' | Watch video

Video of Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan chatting the night away at award function goes viral

Latest Web Series News