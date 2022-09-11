Video of Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan chatting the night away at award function goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/STAYINNPEACE Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan

Video of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan from an award function has caught everybody's attention. The two actors who were rumoured to be dating while shooting for their film Love Aaj Kal 2 were seen sitting together and having a good time in each other's company. Contrary to the reports that claim that Sara and Kartik had a tiff and don't see each other eye to eye, the two actors appeared to share a comfortable bond.

In the video, they are seen sitting next to each other and having a good chat. After Sara and Kartik's video went viral on social fans shared that they want them to get back together. some also shared their pictures and old videos with the hashtag 'SarTik'. Take a look at the video:

On the work front, Kartik, who has been one of the few Bollywood stars to have worked at the box-office this year, has a string of films in his kitty. After giving this year's biggest film of the year so far, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the actor looks forward to a number of films.

He will be next seen in 'Shehzada' alongside Kriti Sanon, which is slated to release on February 10, 2023. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.' Apart from that, he also has Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Satya Prem Ki Katha,' alongside Kiara Advani for the second time, which is slated to release on June 29, 2023. Kartik will also be seen in 'Freddy' opposite Alaya F. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller. He also has Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India's most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country.

Apart from these, Kartik recently announced he'll be collaborating with Anurag Basu for Aashiqui 3.

Sara, on the other hand, who was last seen on screen in 'Atrangi Re', will next be seen in 'Gaslighit' alongside Vikrant Massey. She also has Laxman Utekar's untitled project with Vicky Kaushal.

