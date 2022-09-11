D23 Expo 2022 All Marvel Announcements: Werewolf by Night, Brie Larson's The Marvels, Captain America & more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MARVEL D23 Expo 2022 Marvel Announcements

D23 Expo 2022 All Marvel Announcements: It's time that we delve deep into Multiverse and see how Superheroes are different in alternate realities. From new titles to trailers and many first looks, at D23 Expo 2022, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took to the stage to share a bevvy of new announcements for Phases 4, 5, and 6 — aka, The Multiverse Saga.

Werewolf by Night

The spooky side of Marvel is all set to be unleashed this October. With a vintage vibe to it, the first trailer is a black and white video with all elements of horror, thrill and mystery. Check out a brand new trailer of the upcoming Disney+ series, streaming October 7.

Secret Invasion

The Secret Invasion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has begun! It is among Marvel's biggest projects for Disney Plus. The series is about a group of shape-shifting aliens who have been infiltrating Earth for years. Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Olivia Colman have already been announced as cast members, reports variety.com. While Jackson reprises his popular role of Nick Fury from the "Avengers" franchise, Mendelsohn returns as Skrull Talos, a role he played in the 2019 film "Captain Marvel". Ben-Adir plays the central villain.

Check out the first trailer for Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion here.

Armor Wars

Don Cheadle will return as James "Rhodey" Rhodes, aka War Machine, in Marvel Studios' Armor Wars.

Fantastic Four

WandaVision director Matt Shakman will return to the MCU to helm a new adventure: Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four! Fantastic Four has a long history in film, but getting them in the MCU has taken a bit longer than expected. The first 'Fantastic Four' movie was released by 20th Century Fox and starred Ioan Gruffudd as Mister Fantastic, Jessica Alba as Invisible Woman, Michael Chiklis as the Thing and Chris Evans as Human Torch, years before he would go on to star as Captain America in the MCU. The movie was successful enough to spawn a sequel, 'Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer' in 2007.

Captain America: New World Order

Captain America: New World Order will Anthony Mackie's return as Sam Wilson along with Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley and Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres. Additionally, Tim Blake Nelson has joined the cast as Dr Samuel Sterns, reprising his role from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.

Thunderbolts

Make way for the Thunderbolts! Originally presented as a team of heroes banding together after the Avengers were declared dead, a twist revealed that they were actually a supervillain team in disguise, attempting to conquer the world. Over the years, the team has gone through various iterations, but they're always the more nefarious members of the Marvel Universe.

Here's the cast of Thunderbolts: David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, ​​Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S.Agent, with Florence Pugh reprising her role as Yelena Belova.

Loki Season 2

The first season of "Loki", Marvel Studios' third series at Disney+, centred on Hiddleston's God of Mischief, who lands at Time Variance Authority (TVA) following the events of 2019’s feature film "Avengers: Endgame". Ke Huy Quan will join Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief himself Loki, Owen Wilson as Agent Mobius, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie in the show's sophomore season.

Ironheart

Marvel Studios' Ironheart stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Ironheart has added Anthony Ramos as Parker Robbins, aka the Hood. The series will be coming to Disney+ in Fall 2023.

Cast of earlier announced titles were also present at D23 Expo. Here's what they said:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The sequel will also introduce new characters to the MCU -- Riri Williams aka Ironheart, played by Dominique Thorne, and Namor, the Submariner, essayed by Tenoch Huerta. The cast present at D23 Expo remembered the OG Black Panther -- Chadwick Boseman. Veteran actor Angela Bassett says late Hollywood star acted like a guiding force for the team of "Black Panther" when they were working on the upcoming second installment "Wakanda Forever".

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' was unveiled at Marvel Studios' panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Paul Rudd returns for his third 'Ant-Man' movie alongside Lilly as Hope van Dyne, known as the Wasp. Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer also return as inventor Hank Pym and Hope van Dyne, who was rescued from the quantum realm in 2018's 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'.

The Marvels

'The Marvels', which stars Brie Larson Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris, on Saturday, got an official first look at the D23 Expo. The upcoming movie will pick up right after the event seen in the 'Ms. Marvel' post-credits scene. There were glimpses of Captain Rambeau as an astronaut at Saber Space Station with Nick Fury.

Echo

Streaming exclusively on Disney, the origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.

Daredevil: Born Again

Latest Hollywood News