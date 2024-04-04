Ravi Kishan starrer Mamla Legal Hai season 2 announced, Netflix shares announcement video | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOT Ravi Kishan starrer Mamla Legal Hai season 2 announced

Netflix has finally announced the second season of the courtroom comedy Mamla Legal Hai. Starring Ravi Kishan in the lead role, its inaugural season has been a hit. Such so, season 1 that released on March 1st, 2024 is now going to have its second season too. Netflix has not yet announced the release date of Mamla Legal Hai Season 2 but the OTT platform's Instagram page has shared an announcement video.

Mamla Legal Hai Season 1

The Mamla Legal Hai season 1 became a hit as soon as it was released. It has become one of the most-watched web series of 2024. Set within the fictional confines of Patparganj District Court, the eight-episode series explores the surreal world of law through the eyes of its eccentric lawyers, representing bizarre cases and odd clients. The makers of the series on Wednesday released the first poster on social media featuring the ensemble star cast including Ravi Kishan, Yashpal Sharma, Nidhi Bisht, Anant V Joshi, Naila Grewal, Anjum Batra, and Vijay Rajoria.

Ravi stepped in the shoes of VD Tyagi, the charismatic President of the Patparganj Bar Association, who dreams of becoming the Attorney General of India. VD Tyagi along with his team infuse each case with humour and unexpected twists, while successfully outwitting their competitors.

