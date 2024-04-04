Deepika Padukone's Deewani Mastani song gets featured on Oscars' official Instagram page | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Deewani Mastani song is from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Bajirao Mastani.

Deepika Padukone's fans are currently the happiest among other Bollywood stars as her song 'Deewani Mastani' from the film Bajirao Mastani gets featured on the official Instagram page of The Academy. Sharing a short clip from the song, the Oscars' official page wrote, ''Deepika Padukone performing "Deewani Mastani" (sung by Shreya Ghoshal) from the movie 'Bajirao Mastani.' Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.''

See the post:

Soon after the video was shared by The Academy, fans started flooding the comment section, expressing their happiness. One user wrote, ''Bajirao Mastani is a masterpiece that will never get old.'' ''This is a masterpiece! The main lead of the film and main dancer of this song- @deepikapadukone is the top heroine of Bollywood. Just look at her sublime grace, expressions. It’s easier to do over the top loud acting- but this nuanced restrained expressions are much more difficult to perform. She did about 1000+ twirls for this song wearing a costume which was 20kg. Her other iconic dance performances are ghoomar, nagada sang dhol and mohe rang do laal- all these are Indian classical dance songs,'' wrote another. A third user commented, '' Magical Shreya ghoshal, Her divine voice. SLB always made Masterpiece Movie. Deepika's mastani dance is so beautiful.''

About Bajirao Mastani

The epic historical drama flick was directed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also starred Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles and Tanvi Azmi, Milind Soman and Aditya Pancholi in supporting roles. It was released in 2015 and was a huge commercial success.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was recently seen in Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter, which also went on to become a commercial success at the box office. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial Singham Again. The film will hit the big screens on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15, 2024. She will also feature in Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan interacts with Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant and others after KKR registers huge win over DC

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas resumes shooting for 'Heads of State' with John Cena, Idris Elba | See pic