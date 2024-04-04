Shah Rukh Khan interacts with Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant and others after KKR registers huge win over DC

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL VIDEO Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's directorial Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan has always been a great supporter of cricket and Indian players. Since he is the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he is often seen on the ground watching and supporting his team. However, after the match he is also seen interacting and having a good time with the players of other teams as well. A video of the Jawan actor is doing rounds on the internet wherein he can be seen meeting and motivating the players of his team and their opponents on Wednesday, Delhi Capitals (DC).

In the viral video, SRK is seen applauding Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma, among other players post KKR vs DC match in Visakhapatnam. In the 16th match of Indian Premier League (IPL), KKR registered a huge 106-run win over DC to continue their unbeaten run in the current edition. A win also boosted Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata to the top position in the IPL 2024 points table with three wins in their opening three games while Delhi slipped to the ninth position with three defeats in four games.

Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi registered quickfire fifties to help Kolkata post 272 total batting first and then impressive bowling bowled out Delhi on just 166 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

SRK on work front

2023 has been Shah Rukh's one of the best years of his more than 3-decade long acting career as he delivered three back-to-back blockbusters in Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. He also made a cameo in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3. SRK has not announced any of his future projects yet but as per several media reports, he is likely to co-star alongside his daughter Suhana in the Sujoy Ghosh directorial.

