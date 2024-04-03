Family Star Release: Censor Board suggests 5 changes in Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur-starrer

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER Family Star will hit theatres on April 5, 2024.

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's latest film Family Star is all set to hit the big screens on April 5, 2024. The romantic comedy flick was screened for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in Hyderabad, following which it was granted a U/A certificate. Now, ahead of the film's theatrical release, the Censor Board suggested the makers of Family Star to mute certain swear words and objectionable language used in the film, in order to make it more age-appropriate.

The certification to the film was granted on Tuesday, April 2 and pictures of the certificate are doing rounds on the internet. As per the post, Family Star is 2 hours, 43 minutes and 20 seconds and the Censor Board has suggested five cuts which includes five swear words and a scene which contains excessive use of liquor labels.

Check out the viral post:

About the film

Directed by Parasuram Petla, Family Star marks the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. The film, supported by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, also features a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna. Produced by Dil Raju, this multilingual release (Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi) is all set to hit theatres on April 5, 2024.

A trailer of the film was also unveiled earlier this week. The trailer started with Vijay praying to God, hoping for no losses in his life and only gains. Mrunal appears as his neighbour, close to his family, which bothers him. While she develops feelings for him first, the story shifts to the US, where he works under her. However, tensions arise when Mrunal believes she is causing problems in his life, leading to her angrily slapping him, as shown in the trailer.

Also Read: Silence 2 trailer OUT: Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai return to solve a 'twisted murder mystery' | WATCH

Also Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Director Ali Abbas Zafar reveals THIS actress was his first choice as leading lady