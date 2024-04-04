Priyanka Chopra Jonas resumes shooting for 'Heads of State' with John Cena, Idris Elba | See pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra was recently in India along with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.

After a long holiday in India, 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra has resumed filming for her highly-anticipated flick Heads of State. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share the update with her fans and wrote, ''And we're back.'' In the post, she appears to be reading the script of the upcoming film, written by Harrison Query. In the post, she appears to be reading the script of the upcoming film, written by Harrison Query. In the picture, fans also noticed other things as well including a cup of coffee and a baby monitor to keep an eye on her toddler, Malti Marie.

Check out PeeCee's latest Instagram Stories:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM PeeCee's latest Instagram Stories

Priyanka Chopra was in India recently for nearly a month along with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter. During her visit to India, she celebrated the festival of Holi and also attended several other events and parties including her cousin Mannara Chopra's birthday bash in Mumbai. She also offered prayers at the iconic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya along with her family.

Recently, the actress announced a couple of her upcoming projects. On Wednesday, she announced a collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich for his upcoming feature documentary titled Born Hungry. PeeCee will be producing the project and shared the news on her Instagram account wherein she posted an article with a note.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film since the announcement was made a couple of years ago. Apart from these, she will also be filming the second season Citadel soon.

