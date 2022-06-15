Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie OTT premiere; to release on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Hotstar?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ RAKSHITSHETTY Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie OTT premiere details

Rakshit Shetty and Sangeetha Sringeri-starrer 777 Charlie has released in cinemas on June 10. The Kannada adventure comedy drama film is directed by Kiranraj K. Produced by Shetty and G S Gupta under the banner of Paramvah Studios, "777 Charlie" also stars Raj B Shetty. The movie follows the "endearing journey of a stray dog Charlie into the protagonist Dharama's life. The movie has been doing great business at the box office and the narrative is making everyone very emotional.

Karnataka Chief Minister's emotional moment at movie premiere

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai got emotional after watching the Kannada movie 777 Charlie, which celebrates the bond between a man and his dog. The Chief Minister could be seen wiping his tears as he emerged out of the theatre. The movie reminded Bommai of 'Sunny', his family pet dog who passed away some time ago. "The love between a man and a dog is the best example of pure and unconditional love," Bommai said. The Chief Minister was full praise for the movie's protagonist Rakshit Shetty and the makers of the film.

Read: Sarkaru Vaari Paata on Amazon Prime Video from June 23: Know who can watch Mahesh Babu's film on OTT

777 Charlie OTT premiere details

After release, the movie has been making the right noise and fans are waiting for the OTT premiere. It will be released on Amazon Prime Video, who has acquired the streaming rights of the in-demand movie. The Kannada language movie will reach a wider audience base with the OTT premiere, which is likely to happen in July-August. The profit will be huge for the makers if the film continues to do well at the pan-India box office.

Read: Raveena Tandon rejected nearly 20 scripts before OTT debut with Aranyak

777 Charlie went on floors in 2018 and wrapped production last year.

(With news agency inputs)