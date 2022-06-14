Raveena Tandon rejected nearly 20 scripts before OTT debut with Aranyak

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ OFFICIALRAVEENATANDON Raveena Tandon features in the web series Aranyak

Raveena Tandon says she is more interested in portraying strong women on-screen and in the recent past, she has rejected multiple scripts to avoid being typecast.

The actress who had her fair share of success in the '90s era, made her OTT debut with the web series 'Aranyak'. Her performance with a quiet role as Kasturi Dogra was hugely appreciated by the critics and audience alike.

Talking about how she wants to take her career to the next level, post the success of the web series, as well as the commercially successful film 'KGF: Chapter 2', Raveena revealed her strategy.

Raveena said, "My digital debut was a strategic move. Stories with strong female characters are my forte and films which are content-driven attract me the most. I have to admit rejecting nearly 20 scripts as I did not want to be typecast. I would like the audience to remember me for my versatility. It is easy to say 'yes' but you must be bold to say 'no'."

She will reunite with Sanjay Dutt for their upcoming film 'Ghudchadi'. The actress will also announce her new project soon.