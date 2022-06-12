Mammootty's CBI 5 on Netflix: Streaming details and all about Malayalam mystery thriller franchise

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NETFLIX INDIA SOUTH CBI 5: The Brain is streaming on Netflix

Mammootty stars in the investigation thriller film CBI 5. Directed by K Madhu, the movie franchise's latest installment has started streaming on the OTT platform Netflix. Apart from Malayalam, the film is also available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The streamer which has a large catalogue of Indian regional films shared the streaming date of CBI 5 on social media.

Most awaited Malayalam film

CBI 5 the Brain (CBI 5), the fifth film in the CBI franchise, was one of the most awaited releases of Malayalam cinema this year. Although the film received mixed reviews on social media after its release, the film's legacy continued to draw in viewers. The film did well at the box office. In the first 9 days, the film grossed Rs 17 crore in overseas markets alone. This is the best collection for a Malayalam movie in 2022. The latest movie came out 17 years after the fourth one.

What is the CBI franchise film?

The film franchise features Mammootty as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer Sethurama Iyer along with an ensemble cast. With each movie, the stakes get higher for Sethurama, and in the fifth movie, CBI: The Brain, the officer faces his biggest challenge. The story revolves around a basket killing of several people connected to each other. The conspiracy behind the killing will be unearthed by Sethurama in his investigation.

The film series began in 1988 and in 1989, 2004 and 2005 came out the three hit sequels. Sethurama's popularity is attributed to the fact that he uses his brain rather than brawn to solve cases. The series is very popular among the fans.

Director and actor collaboration

The hit pairing of Mammootty and K Madhu reunite for the fifth time in CBI: The Brain. Madhu's storytelling and his depiction of the character of an investigation officer have been commended by the fans. This is Mammootty's most-commendable roles and a fan favourite too.