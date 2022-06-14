Watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Netflix: Date, Time, Who can watch and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KARTIKAARYANFAN Watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Netflix

Watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Netflix: After exploding the box office, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is set to premiere on Netflix. The film has been having a successful run at the box office and inching closer to Rs 200 crore domestic collection. Despite the release of new films like Jurassic World Dominion and Samrat Prithviraj, the film outshone them and minted good money. However, its time for its OTT premiere.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Netflix: Date and Time

The OTT platform on Tuesday announced that the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will release on Netflix, however, it did not disclose the date and time yet. It is expected that the film will complete its 90-days run in the theatres and will then move to OTT.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Netflix: Who can Watch

All the users who have a subscription to Netflix will be able to watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Netflix after its premiere.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Box Office Collection

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has raked in Rs 172.47 crore in India so far. The film, which released on May 20, collected Rs 1.30 crore on its 25th day. While it continues to grow, it has cut down the vital oxygen supply of the recent Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj' as the latter has been washed off at the box office in front of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', trilingual film 'Major' and the Kamal Haasan-starrer pan-India film 'Vikram'.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Trailer