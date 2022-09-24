Qala Teaser: Triptii Dimri looks impressive, Babil makes blink-and-miss debut in Anushka Sharma production

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/NETFLIX Qala Teaser

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan is making his acting debut with Anushka Sharma's Netflix production 'Qala' and the teaser of the project is out. With Tripti Dimri in the spotlight, essaying the role of a singer, the video looks impressive, promising and intriguing. In the end, Babil makes a blink-and-a-miss appearance. Directed by Anvitaa Dutt and produced by Karnesh Ssharma, Qala also stars Swastika Mukherjee and Amit Sial in key role.

Set in the 1930s and late 1940s, Qala is the story of the young eponymous playback singer. It’s about her tragic past and the ways in which it catches up with her, causing her to unravel at the peak of her hard-won success.

"Qala" is described as a heart-breaking story of "a daughter who craves her mother's love". ALSO READ: Netflix Tudum 2022: Guns & Gulaabs, Nayanthara Beyond the Fairy Tale, Qala & others; here's a sneak peek

Earlier, talking about the film, Babil, who plays the role of Jagan, said he wanted to work on "Qala" even before reading its script but was in a "vulnerable" state as the audition was scheduled around the time his father had passed away.

"One of my close friends had been an assistant to Anvita and even before I read the script, I wanted to do the film. I never had second thoughts about it and jumped to reach the auditions. It was the time Baba had passed away and I was broken and vulnerable. When I reached (production house) Clean Slate Filmz, they made me feel so safe. I was coming with some baggage and was so scared. She (Dutt) was making an epic and even through all of that, she took so much care of me. I cannot thank her enough. The way she hugged me, it was precious," the aspiring actor said.

