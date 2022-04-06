Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KAPIL/MUNAWAR Munawar Faruqui to Kapil Sharma, celebrity confessions on reality shows will leave you SHOCKED!

The Indian audience has a long-lasting appetite for reality shows for the celebrity extravaganza and their interesting concepts. These shows often spill tea and stir controversies surrounding A-listed celebrities to entertain the viewers. They gain maximum TRPs by revealing the candid and undiscovered aspects of celebrity lives that are lesser-known to the world. If you’re bored at home or need some detox from your gloomy life, here’s a list of mind-blowing Indian reality shows which have been creating waves! Let’s have a sneak peek into these star-studded reality shows to see what’s brewing:

1. Ek maa hi tumhaari maa ki aankh kar sakti hai! – Farah Khan ft The Khatra Khatra Show

B-town’s popular filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan is seen taking on the mantle of the 'Friday Special Host', spicing up the show’s khatra quotient. During a funny conversation, Haarsh expressed that if he were to give Jacqueline a challenge, it’d be making chai on national television. On this, quick-witted Farah Khan responded saying, ‘Ek maa hi tumhaari maa ki aankh kar sakti hai!’ Farah Khan had a 'Farah Ka Fatka' response to Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s 'Khatra Khatra' challenge . Isn’t it?

2. Kabhi Kabhi hum bachpan mein alag alag cheezein sochte hain na jaise maine Sholay dekhi aur mujhe laga main bada hoke daaku banunga! – Kapil Sharma ft The Kapil Sharma Show

Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh are seen having a hilarious exchange of words on The Kapil Sharma Show. Their hilarious moments have always grabbed the audience’s attention. This time something similar was caught on camera in the ‘uncensored’ video from the show.

3. In the first season when a contestant was voted out, that contestant would say, ‘I’ve lost the competition but I want to meet Sonu bhaiya and touch his feet – Sonu Nigam ft Indian Idol

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam took a dig at Indian Idol judges Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani by saying that they had ruined the essence of the ‘Idol’ by crying and touching contestants' feet. Sonu also jokingly exclaimed that many contestants taking part in Indian singing reality shows cannot sing but their flawed singing is dubbed.

4. Tum maante ho ki tum Bollywood ke raja ho! – Divya Agarwal ft Bigg Boss OTT

The dramatic quotient of Bigg Boss OTT was scoring high this year. In one of the episodes, Bigg Boss OTT contestant Divya Agarwal was seen letting out her emotions about host Karan Johar when she proclaimed ‘Tum maante ho ki tum Bollywood ke raja ho!’

5. Mujhe comedy se kuch change nahi karna hai. Kalakaar kranti nahi laa paaya aaj tak! – Munawar Faruqui ft Lock upp

Lock Upp hosted by rebellious queen Kangana Ranaut is a show which features a lot of controversial figures. In one of the episodes, Kangana jokingly asked Munawar Faruqui if he agreed to do the show to bother her to which Munawar sarcastically added, ‘Mujhe comedy se kuch change nahi karna hai. Kalakaar kranti nahi laa paaya aaj tak!’



