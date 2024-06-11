Mirzapur 3: Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi's series to release on THIS date, makers unveil teaser

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TEASER Mirzapur 3

Mirzapur series will be returning for Season 3 to Amazon Prime Video with throat-slittings, a subtle clash of egos and a few new faces for the third time. The makers of the series, OTT platform Amazon Prime unveiled the teaser and also announced when the series will premiere. Produced and created by Excel Media and Entertainment, the fan-favourite crime thriller is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer. "However, the rules remain the same while all eyes are on the coveted throne in the fictional world of Mirzapur.

As soon as the teaser was dropped, fans finally sighed with relief. After a long wait, the fans were provided with teaser. The comment section was flooded with excitement. One user wrote, "Season 1 aur 2 Dobara Dekhne bethna padega". Another user wrote, "The way director portrayed Kaleen Bhaiya Comeback... "

The big question prevails whether the throne or Gaddi of Mirzapur will be earned or snatched in a battle of power and dominance where trust is a luxury that no one can afford," according to the official synopsis.

The third season of "Mirzapur" stars the ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik and Manu Rishi Chadha. Nikhil Madhok, head of Hindi originals, Prime Video India, said "Mirzapur" has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide, resonating deeply with fans who eagerly await its next season. "The Mirzapur franchise has embraced fandom in its purest form where its characters have become a part of popular culture.

At Prime Video, we are excited to treat the fans who have made this franchise so iconic and popular, with a fresh new season. "In collaboration with our long-standing partners, Excel Entertainment, we are thrilled to bring a new chapter in the 'Mirzapur' saga that promises immersive entertainment replete with shocking twists and turns," Madhok said in a statement. Ritesh Sidhwani, producer, of Excel Entertainment, said the first two seasons of Mirzapur received phenomenal response and love from fans, both in India and around the world.

Mirzapur tells the story of Akhandanand Tripathi who made millions exporting carpets and became the mafia boss of Mirzapur. His son Munna, an unworthy, power-hungry heir, stops at nothing to continue his father's legacy.. Munna (Divyenndu) and Guddu’s (Ali Fazal) fight to take over Mirzapur intensified in the second season with power, politics and revenge coming to a head even as the nexus between politics and criminals prevails.

The show stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Harshita Gaur, Vijay Varma, Vikrant Massey, Isha Talwar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Vijay Varma, Neha Sargam and Shaji Chaudhary among others. For the unversed, Mirzapur has two seasons and both received positive reviews from the audience.

