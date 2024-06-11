Kannada actor Darshan detained in Mysuru in connection with murder case

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Kannada actor Darshan

Kannada actor Darshan and controversies go hand-in-hand. The actor has been detained by police in Mysuru in connection with a murder case. This is in connection to the murder of a youth named Renukaswamy who was murdered within Kamakshipalya police station limits. Following this, the Kamakshipalya police detained him. The arrest was made based on a complaint lodged by the mother of the murdered youth. Massive security has been deployed in and around the police station.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said "In connection with a murder case registered in Kamakshipalya Police Station limits of Bengaluru West division on 9th June, one of the actors of the Kannada film industry has been secured and he is being questioned. The details are yet to be ascertained and the matter is under investigation. Renukaswamy (33) from Chitradurga is the victim. Around 10 people are detained and they are being questioned. The details are awaited..."

This is not the first time for Darshan to land himself in legal trouble. Last year in 2023, an FIR was filed against him under section 289 IPC. The allegations suggest that Darshan's negligence resulted in his pet dogs biting a woman who had parked her car in a vacant space close to the actor's residence in Bengaluru.

Darshan also known as Darshan Thogudeepa predominantly works in Kannada films. The actor who began his acting career in the TV show and then made his debut in films with Majestic. He has worked in several films including Kushalave Kshemave, Lankesh Patrike, Namma Preethiya Ramu, Bhagawan, Ayya, Shastri, Mandya, Swamy, Dattha, Arasu, Anatharu, Gaja, Indra, Arjun, Shourya and Chingari, Bulbul and Jaggu Dada among others.

He has also been awarded the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actor for Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna. Several other accolades include the Zee Kannada Innovative Film Awards, Suvarna Film Awards, Bangalore Press Club Man of the Year, Bangalore Times Film Awards, Filmfare Best Actor Award, and 9th SIIMA Award. Not only acting, the actor also ventured into singing and production. He has produced several films including Jothe Jotheyali, Navagraha, Bulbul and Maduveya Mamatheya Kareyole. He has sung songs, Saarathi, Ambareesha, and Dasharatha.

