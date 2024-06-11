Kartik Aaryan turns heads with his trendy and stylish look at airport | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan has made way for himself in Bollywood and has emerged as the actor whose dashing personality and killer smiler make millions of people lose their hearts. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor who is all geared up for his upcoming film Chandu Champion is making netizens swoon with his swag and cool look. His video of him at the airport is now going viral on social media.

In the clip, he is seen sporting a white and blue stripe shirt with blue jeans. Fans couldn't get enough of his video and even flooded the comment section with so much love. One user wrote, "Fabulous Kartik". Another user wrote, "Handsome". Several other users commented with cute hearts and fire emojis.

In a new record, the makers opened the advance booking windows on the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai. This move creates a record, marking the first time a film opened its advance booking at Burj Khalifa. Usually, the trailers or songs of films are launched on Burj Khalifa, but for the first time, an advance booking announcement has been made on this architectural marvel.

Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion follows the story of a sportsman named Murlikant Petkar. Directed by Kabir Khan, this is the first time Kartik Aaryan is collaborating with the filmmaker. The film is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 14.

Apart from Chandu Champion, Kartik will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film will be released in theatres on the occasion of Diwali this year. Critically acclaimed actors like Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit will be seen playing important roles along with Kartik in this film. Moreover, Kartik Aaryan and Vishal Bhardwaj are in talks to work together for the first time. Reports are that the film has been titled 'Arjun Ustara' and will be shot extensively overseas in Greece.

