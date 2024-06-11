Munjya: Filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar hints at sequel of horror comedy film

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER Munjya

Filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar, who is currently basking in the success of his latest horror-comedy "Munjya", said the story has the potential for a sequel. And if it happens, the audiences will get to see an upgraded version of Munjya, the young ghost at the centre of the story that revolves around a Marathi folk legend.

According to a report in PTI, the director said, "In the sequel of the film, you will get an upgraded version of him because there would be a bigger budget. " The director and his team along with DNEG worked for more than a year to create the eerie and mischievous protagonist from scratch using computer-generated imagery (CGI). He was confident that his role as a young man haunted by the spirit of Munjya would resonate with people because the story was rooted in Indian legends.

"Just like we watched 'Kantara' which belongs to a region about which we didn't know, 'Munjya' gave me confidence that people will like it and Maddock backed our film, we were very happy," the filmmaker said.

Sharvari, who has a key role in the movie, is happy that now she is getting interesting projects whether it is "Munjya" or her role in the upcoming YRF Spy Universe. "I feel confident and I am grateful. I am going to do my next project with a little more confidence now because it has my favourite actor Alia Bhatt Ji. For an actress, who is just one film old to be a part of two such big projects of Maddock horror Universe and YRF Spy Universe (is great)," she said.

Male lead of the film Abhay Verma said working on the film was not just an opportunity but a "blessing". "One would like to wait for such opportunities and this wait lasted for one and a half year for me," he added. The horror-comedy is doing well at the box office and has earned over Rs 20 crore in the first weekend of its release. Munjya was released on June 7.

Munjya focuses on Munjya, a character from Konkan coast folklore. It is considered to be Hindi cinema's first venture with a CGI lead. Dinesh Vijan's production 'Munjya' is all set to hit the theatres on June 7. Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor Sharvari, Ae Watan Mere Watan actor Abhay Verma and Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin famed actor Mona Singh are seen playing lead roles in the film.

