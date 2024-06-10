Anthony Sarr's The Boys 4 to Jaideep Ahlawat's Maharaj: OTT release this week

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The list of OTT release this week is here

This week OTT platforms are full of new releases. The second week of June is going to be a blast for the audience, as many web series and films are going to be released on OTT this week. Let us tell you which films and web series are going to be released on which OTT platform and when.

The Boys 4

The much-awaited fourth season of the American superhero series 'The Boys' is coming soon. It is adapted from the comic book series by Garth Ennis and Derrick Robertson. It stars great actors like Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chase Crawford and others. The fourth season will give another dose of thrilling action and mystery. The series will release on Amazon Prime Video on June 13.

Gangs of Godavari

Krishna Chaitanya's film Gangs of Godavari stars Vishwak Sen, Neha Shetty and Anjali in the lead roles. The film hit the theatres on May 31. The film is set to stream on Netflix just two weeks after its theatrical release. The OTT platform announced that Gangs of Godavari is coming on Netflix on June 14 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Maharaja

Marking Junaid Khan's first acting role and produced by Aditya Chopra's YRF Entertainment, Maharaj is set in pre-independence India and also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey and Sharvari in special roles. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, Maharaj is based on the Maharaj defamation case of 1862. The story shows the journey of journalist and social reformer Karsandas Mulji, who played a key role in advocating women's rights and social reform during that era. The film is said to be releasing on Netflix on June 14.

Yakshini

Yakshini, starring Lakshmi Manchu, Vedhika and Rahul Vijay, is a socio-fantasy horror series directed by Teja Marni. It blends folklore with modern romance as it depicts the story of Yakshini, a mythical creature who was exiled to Earth after committing a forbidden act. To save her species, she must sacrifice 100 men. Meanwhile, Krishna, in search of true love, meets Yakshini, which begins a transformative journey for both characters. Produced by the team behind Baahubali, the series will be released in multiple languages ​​including Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi. It will hit Disney+Hotstar on June 13.

Love Ki Arrange Marriage

Love Ki Arrange Marriage will also rock this week. It is a comedy love story film starring Sunny Singh and Avneet Kaur. After garnering limelight on the big screen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet will be seen rocking this film. The film is directed by Ishrat R. Khan. The film is written by Raj Shandilya and produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Raj Shandilya and Vimal Lahoti under the banner of Bhanushali Studios and Thinkink Pictures. The film will release on ZEE5 on June 14.

