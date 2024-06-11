'He looks so...', Netizens swoon over BTS' V duality during his military duty | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB BTS V

BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung is in the headlines for all the right reasons. The singer is on military duty. Global sensation BTS is renowned not only for its songs and perfect dance moves but also hold a special place in the hearts of ARMYs. The Sweet Night singer's latest clip in which he showcases his duality while working has now gone viral on social media.

In the clip, V is seen goofily clicking pictures with his teammates and the next moment he is seen very serious while working. With the look of this, ARMYs are swooning with his expressions and flooding the comment section. One user wrote, "Oh my darlingggg l miss you so much". Another user wrote, "This made me scream so loud". "I'm going crazy", wrote the third user. Another social media user wrote, "He looks so good".

This video takes place after Taehyung was seen politely greeting Lee Ji Young from the group of Big Mama veterans during a patrol. Taehyung was dressed in its black uniform, reserved for elite soldiers belonging to the anti-terrorist unit "Special Duty Team". Fans were nostalgic and excited seeing him after a long time.

For the unversed, BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeondan is a South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010. The band consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. They made their debut in 2013 under BIGHIT Entertainment with their single album 2 Cool 4 Skool. BTS released their first studio albums, Dark & Wild and Wake Up respectively in 2014.

BTS forayed into the global music market and led the Korean wave also known as the Hallyu wave into the United States for their single Mic Drop, which also garnered them Gold Certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. With time, BTS gained global recognition and now has a wave of ARMYs in several countries. They have produced several hits including Fake Love, Fire, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Dynamite, Boy With Luv, Idol, Butter, and Permission to Dance among others. BTS' V also has solo tracks including Winter Bear, Snow Flower, Love Me Again, Rainy Days, Slow Dancing, Friends, and Scenery. He has also released one album named Layover.

