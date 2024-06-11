'The one and only...', Anupam Kher's moment with Rajinikanth goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anupam Kher and Rajinikanth

Veteran actors Anupam Kher and Rajinikanth are the most versatile and brilliant actors of all time. The powerful duo were spotted together in Delhi for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. Anupam Kher took to social media to share a sweet clip of him and Rajinikanth. The video is now going viral on social media.

Fans too agreed with Anupam's compliment and commented about their thoughts. One user wrote, "Regards to great legends. Sansaar or Andha kanoon were my great movies." Another user wrote, "Sir you are the only one whom I respect in Bollywood for being true at heart and being realistic. Legends together." Celebrities including Rakesh Bedi too agreed and wrote, "No doubt about it. And how simple is he".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam Kher was last seen in the film 'Kaagaj 2', released on March 1. Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Neena Gupta and late actor Satish Kaushik are in lead roles in this film. On the occasion of his 69th birthday, Anupam Kher revealed this secret and surprised his fans with his new project titled Tanvi The Great. For the unversed, Anupam Kher directed a film named 'Om Jai Jagdish'. This film was the story of three brothers, whose characters were played by Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan. Mahima Chaudhary, Urmila Matondar and Tara Sharma played their love interests.

He will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency'. It is based on Indian Emergency and will star Kangana Ranaut as the former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Lal Salaam, which was directed by his daughter Aishwaryaa. The Sports drama flick featured Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, while Rajinikanth played an extended cameo in the film.

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala recently announced a project with Rajinikanth on his social media accounts. In the announcement post, the two were seen posing together at Rajinikanth's home. For the unversed, Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan will be sharing screen space after 33 years. The duo were last seen together in the 1991 film Hum. Directed by Mukul S. Anand, the film also features Govinda, Mukul S. Anand, Anupam Kher, Kader Khan, Danny Denzongpa, Shilpa Shirodkar and Deepa Sahi among others.

