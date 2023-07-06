Made In Heaven season 2 first look out: Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur to soon return as wedding planners

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Made in Heaven returns with Season 2

After winning hearts with Made In Heaven, Zoya Akhtar is back with season 2. Starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur in the lead, the makers dropped the first look of Made In Heaven Season 2 on Thursday. The first instalment of the show premiered on Prime Video on March 8, 2019.

Sharing the first look of Made In Heaven 2, Sobhita wrote, "The weddings, the drama & the chaos are about to get 2X grander." However, the official release date has not been announced yet. The first look shows a dried and dead rose bouquet lying on the flood and its petals scattered around.

Have a look at Made In Heaven season 2 first look:

Soon after the makers dropped the first look, fans couldn't keep calm and flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "Finally." Another fan commented, "I need to watch the first season again to remember. You guys took so long." Needless to say, fans were waiting for the show to premiere with bated breath.

The romantic-drama series revolves around two Delhi-based wedding planners Tara, played by Sobhita Dhulipala, and Karan, played by Arjun Mathur, who runs Made In Heaven for super-elite clients. The series also stars Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalkoi Koechlin, and Shivani Raghuvanshi in important roles.

Made In Heaven season 1 was co-written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Alankrita Shrivastava and directed by Zoya, Alankrita, Nitya Mehra, and Prashant Nair. The filming for Made In Heaven began in 2020, however, Covid-19 hit India and the show got postponed. The show is bankrolled by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby.

On the work front, Sobhita Dhulipala is currently winning hearts with her performance in The Night Manager Season 2. The show is the official Hindi remake of the British series of the same name and also features Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

