72 Hoorain Controversy: Police complaint filed against makers for hurting religious sentiments

72 Hoorain Controversy: A Mumbai-based social activist has submitted a written complaint to the police against the makers of '72 Hoorain', accusing them of hurting religious sentiments of a community and attempting to divide the country. The complaint was filed at the Goregaon police station in suburban Mumbai. The activist has submitted a separate complaint to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking a ban on the screening of the movie, his lawyer Ali Kashif Khan said.

According to PTI, the official said they have received the complaint, but no FIR (first information report) has been registered yet.

Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan's film has been in controversies ever since the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) was reported to deny a censor certificate to its trailer. This ruling has stirred concerns about creative freedom and censorship in the film business. Speaking about the same, co-producer, during a press conference held earlier told the media, "They (the Censor board) have asked us to remove some scenes and words from the trailer, but they have no objection to keeping those scenes in the film. We are questioning this contradiction. This film is not against any religion and is dealing with terrorism."

The trailer takes one through the routes travelled by Fidayeens and how teenage Muslims are manipulated to join terrorist outfits. Starring Pavan Malhotra, Aamir Bashir, Rasheed Naz. and Ashok Pathak in lead roles, the film promises to bust the manipulation of faith. The description of the trailer reads, "72 Hoorain is a tale, where conviction merges with chaos, where belief dances with brutality, and where the unimaginable becomes a haunting reality. Prepare to be swept away by "72 Hoorain," a gripping tale that delves into the depths of the human psyche and explores the twisted paths taken by Fidayeens. In this riveting narrative, an unfathomable force is unleashed, driven by a belief so fierce that it defies all logic. These Fidayeens, bound by an unyielding faith, embark on a harrowing journey that leads them to the celestial realms. Their ultimate goal? To meet the legendary 72 Virgins, known as the Hoorain."

Bankrolled by Gulab Singh Tanwar, Kiran Dagar, and Anirudh Tanwar, the film has been co-produced by Ashoke Pandit.

