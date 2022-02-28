Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VALLEYBOY8629 Lock Upp Twitter Reactions: Netizens react to Kangana Ranaut's show, call it 'sasta version of Bigg Boss'

After much wait, Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show 'Lock Upp' finally began on ALTBalaji and MX Player. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Lock Upp welcomed celebs and people from all walks of life-fighting for basic amenities to win the game. The Bollywood actress introduced the contestants on the show and questioned them for different charges for which they are being locked up in her jail. The names of celebs who are participating include-- Sara Khan, transwoman Saisha Shinde, Tehseen Poonawalla, Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Karanvir Bohra, Babita Phogat, Swami Chakrapani, Shivam Sharma, Payal Rohatgi, Siddharth Sharma and Anjali Arora.

As soon as the first episode aired, a number of reactions started pouring in over social media. Many called the show interesting while there were some who compared it with Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss.'

Have a look at the tweets that followed soon after the first episode of Lok Upp:

