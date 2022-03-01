Lock Upp: Nisha Rawal's son seeing behaviour therapist, does not know 'negative things' about Karan Mehra

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra had a publicised separation in 2021

Last year, actor couple Nisha Rawal and her husband Karan Mehra had gone public with their separation. Nisha had alleged facing domestic abuse in the marriage with Karan. The couple tied the knot in 2012 and also have a son, named Kavish, who was born in 2017. Currently, Nisha is one of the contestants on Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show Lock Upp. There were reports that Karan will also be locked up with Nisha in the show, but he is not a participant among the 16 contestants.

Nisha on the show revealed how her four-year-old son Kavish is not aware of the separation of his parents. Karanvir Bohra and Nisha were having a conversation about her troubled marital life when the latter revealed that when incidents related to domestic violence took place, their son was not even 4-years-old.

Karanvir asks Nisha what she tells Kavish when he asks about his father. Nisha replies, "He very rarely asks as his father was always away shooting for a show in another city. They were not in touch every day. Their bond was not like they would talk to each other on calls every day. Whatever moments were there was created by me mostly. I would tell him to come sit, talk to him, put your phone aside because then you'll be gone. When Kavish asks me where he is and why he (papa) is not calling, I am waiting, I tell him, I am also waiting. I tell him I am sorry but your mom is there for you. I am your mama and papa. He doesn't know anything negative at all."

Nisha also said that she is encouraging her son Kavish to see a behaviour therapist. "I wanted a behaviour therapist to tap on him, because they deal with such cases every day. They told me it will gradually have a cascading effect. They told me to tell him the facts. Like age-limited facts, things that his brain can accept," said Nisha.

Karan has also participated in Bigg Boss. When asked about his rumoured enry in Lock Upp and, Nisha had said, "I have no apprehensions about who comes on the show. I have always fought my own battles, and I am sure that I will fight this battle with all that I have."