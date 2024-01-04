KWK 8: Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi share HEARTBREAKING moment when they learnt about Sridevi's death

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Janhvi Kapoor appeared on Koffee With Karan 8 along with Khushi

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor shared the heartbreaking moment when they learned about their mother, Sridevi's death. The duo appeared in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 8 and opened up about their bond with Sridevi and what all changed after her passing away.

Speaking about the moment she was told about Sridevi's death, Janhvi revealed that she got a phone call at home and heard Khushi wailing from her room. “When I got the call, I was in my room and I could hear wailing from Khushi’s room. I think I barged into her room, hauling and crying but what I do remember is she looked at me and the minute she looked at me, she just stopped crying. She just sat next to me and started comforting me and I’ve never seen her cry about it since,” the actor said.

Khushi Kapoor, who recently made her acting debut with The Archies, added that she held it together as she is considered the 'strongest' one in the family.

Further, Janhvi highlighted how Khushi has similarities with Sridevi in terms of her work life. “She is very quiet person and I think that is one thing she has in common with Mumma. But in front of the camera, she just explodes," the actor said.

Speaking of Janhvi Kapoor, the actor was last seen in Bawaal, opposite Varun Dhawan. She is currently prepping for Devara: Part 1 with Jr NTR and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

