'Magical and a historic moment': Ramayan actor Dipika Chikhlia on Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya

The occasion of the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 is currently the most talked about topic in India today. People are all set to welcome Lord Ram back to his city of birth in a grand temple and the day of consecration of the temple is also been touted as a Diwali Day. Actress Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, is also looking forward to attend the historic consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and said, ''the festival of Diwali is coming early this year.''

The actress confirmed that she has been invited for the grand ceremony and is likely to be accompanied by Arun Govil, who had essayed the role of Lord Ram in the classic television show, which spanned 78 episodes on Doordarshan.

"Yes, we have been invited to Ayodhya on January 22. It will be something magical and a historic moment," Chikhlia told PTI in an interview.

"I have always said that I am very blessed that I could play Sita ji in Ramayan. It has been a very divine experience to be a part of something as magical as Ramayan. I enjoyed my journey throughout. I was one of those few actors who played Sita but I continued to remain Sita ji till date. So I think we have all been very blessed," she added.

About Ram Mandir

The temple is spread over 70 acres and will be open to the public after Prime Minister Narendra Modi does the "pran pratishtha", or the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol, on January 22.

"I want to tell everybody that January 22, 2024, is the new date for Diwali. The way Diwali will be celebrated in Ayodhya, similarly everyone should welcome Lord Ram and celebrate Diwali in their homes," said Chikhlia.

Celebrities invited for the consecration of Ram Mandir

Besides Chikhlia and Govil, several film personalities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Dhanush, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Prabhas, Yash and Rishab Shetty, have also been invited for the ceremony.

