Mumbai Police raises awareness against cyberbullying with help of Ananya Panday-starrer Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Netflix's latest release titled Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a film which tells the story of social media bullying and the world of influencers that are quite relatable subjects amongst the current youth. The film not only captivated the attention of the youth but also of the Mumbai Police, who used the title of the film to spread awareness of cyberbullying.

Mumbai Police took to its social media handles and wrote, ''Cyber bullying is not a La(la)ughing matter- Trolling of any kind is strongly condemned and is a punishable offence. The right to free speech doesn't give you the right to hate speech-exercise your rights without violating that of others.''

The post was shared on Wednesday and it has already garnered nearly 7,000 likes on Instagram.

About Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, the film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles. Kalki Koechlin and Anya Singh have supporting roles in the new film.

Earlier, Ananya launched a social media movement for anti-bullying named '#SoPositve and claimed that her own life inspired her to launch it. In an interview with News18, she said, ''I was going through cyberbullying and so were a lot of people around me and I felt that the time that we live in, it is a relevant topic to speak about. Trolling doesn’t happen to actors, it happens to everyone. For example, my younger sister doesn’t like being tagged on social media. Many talented people want to showcase their talent to the world, but they are afraid of being trolled. What gave me the motivation to continue is a lot of young kids would come and talk to me about it.''

The film was released on Netflix on December 26.