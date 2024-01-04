'She's such a flipper': Netizens troll Isha Malviya for blaming Samarth Jurel for provoking Abhishek Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : X In a recent episode, Abhishek Kumar slapped Samarth Jurel.

Bigg Boss 17 contestants, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel are the most talked about housemates of the current season. Isha and Abhishek joined the show on the first day and have been in loggerheads since then, as they were reportedly dating each other at some point of time. The equation between then worsened after Samarth Jurel entered the BB House as wildcard entry. After dating Abhishek for some time, Isha was reportedly seeing Samarth, who was also the part of the same show on which Isha and Abhishek used to work together.

In a recent episode, Isha and Samarth were seen openly poking and provoking Abhishek over his 'mental health'. Things took the wrong turn after Abhishek slapped Samarth as the latter touched the former's face with a tissue. A video of Abhishek hitting Samarth also went viral on social media and the netizens were clearly seen supporting the former.

After hitting Samarth, Abhishek even apologised to him, Bigg Boss, and Isha. But Isha and Samarth kept saying things about Abhishek and poked him.

However, in the latest promo, netizens witnessed a completely different side of Isha wherein she is seen blaming Samarth for poking Abhishek continuously. She can also be heard saying 'poking ke shehanshah' to Samarth. This led Samarth furious and he advised Isha to go to Abhishek if she felt so bad for him.

Watch the promo:

Also Read: What went wrong between Orry Awatramani and Palak Tiwari?

Here's how netizens reacted

Soon after the promo went viral, netizens started flooding the comment section and slammed Isha for being 'double face'.

One user wrote, ''And their planning and plotting is exposed.'' Another one wrote, ''Isha pura ilzam samarth pe dal degi wkw me samarth ki class lagegi or isha ko kuch nahi bola jayega lekin starting poke karne ki isha ne hi ki thi 2 poker hai joker to gaya ab ye dono poker bache hai.''

A third user commented, ''Isha is worst Yaar dono ne milke poke Kiya Abhishek ko and jab pata chala poking zayda ho gayi hai chintu ko under the bus dhakel diya. Yeh dono ek dusre ke bhi nahi hai.''