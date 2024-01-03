What went wrong between Orry Awatramani and Palak Tiwari?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Orry and Palak Tiwari's WhatsApp chat is viral

If you are an avid social media user, you know who Orry is. The internet sensation has been spotted partying with Bollywood celebrities and does not miss out on any social event of showbiz. Also known as Orhan Awatramani, he recently had a tiff with Palak Tiwari. The duo is hogging headlines after their WhatsApp chat was leaked on Reddit.

In the viral screenshot, the actor can be seen apologising to Orry, however, the latter showed her the middle finger. “Orry, Palak here. If it’s an apology you want,” Palak messaged following which Orry replied to her with a middle-finger emoji. Palak then responded, “Out of respect for Sara. I’m saying it.” Orry replied, “No, babe, I’m sorry. Either you apologise out of self-respect. Cause you don’t know how to talk.” To this, Palak replied, “I’ve said my apology.”

Orry responds to viral WhatsApp chat

Orry finally broke silence on the matter and he responded to the viral Reddit post. Defending himself, he commented, "Why is no one asking what she’s apologising for ..? Think about it ? Youl r (You’ll are) grilling me for not happily accepting her apology ? But she’s obviously apologising for smth (something) she did that was wrong.. wrong enough that a 3rd party had to get involved and make her see it correctly.”

“Do you think 1) she would apologise 2) I would story it like that 3) others would tell her to apologise. If she was not very very very wrong in some action and crossed a line ? I have friends in all departments.. pls check my friend list it goes beyond the young generation actors.. and I have never ever behaved like this because I have never heard such nonsense from someone before," he added.

What actually went wrong between Orry and Palak Tiwari is still unknown.

