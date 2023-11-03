Koffee With Karan Season 8: Rani Mukherjee, Alia Bhatt among others to grace the reality show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rani Mukherjee, Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt

Karan Johar is back with his hit show Koffee With Karan Season 8 and it is getting exciting with each new episode. After the first episode of power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, became the talk of the town among citizens for a while. The next episode featured Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.Karan Johar took to social media to share a video on social media revealing the Bollywood celebrities will be gracing the show. The clip showcased Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Rani Mukherjee, and Kajol among others. He also revealed that there will be an episode every week.

Along with the clip, he wrote in the caption, "A lot more is brewing and it's all happening on the Koffee couch! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8- a new episode every Thursday only on Disney + Hotstar!". As soon as the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani filmmaker unveiled the clips, fans couldn't keep calm and thronged the comment section. One user wrote, "Can't wait for Kareena, Alia and Kajol, Rani Episode. Another user wrote, "I hope Kajol & Rani came together!" A third commented, "Aliaaaaa."

Meanwhile, the latest episode featured brothers Sunny and Bobby Deol. In the episode, the brothers recalled the days when they were not doing well professionally. Producer and filmmaker Karan Johar is the host of Koffee with Karan. His guest list usually includes A-lister celebrities of Bollywood, cricketers, singers, and more. Basically, the filmmaker gets up, close and personal with various Bollywood personalities and discusses their major career milestones.

