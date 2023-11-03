'Naam hai toh badnaami hogi...': Elvish Yadav issues video statement, refutes all allegations

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Elvish Yadav issues video statement

Hours after an FIR was filed against him, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav said that all allegations against him are baseless. Taking to Instagram, the Bigg Boss winner shared a video statement and said that he is ready to cooperate with the police officials. "All the accusations against me are baseless and utterly untrue. There isn't even a shred of truth in any of them. Please refrain from tarnishing my reputation. I am fully prepared to collaborate with the UP Police in their investigation. If even the slightest fraction of these allegations turn out to be accurate, I will take full responsibility", Elvish can be heard saying the video.

Reacting to Elvish's statement, BJP MP Maneka Gandhi whose NGO filed the complaint against him, asked if he (Elvish Yadav) was not guilty, then why he was absconding.

Earlier in the day, Elvish Yadav landed himself in trouble after Noida Police busted a rave party in Sector-49. Besides, five of his associates were taken into custody after 20 ml of snake venom, 9 poisonous snakes were recovered from their possession which they reportedly used during rave parties. Noida Police FIR stated that 5 cobras, 1 python and 1 two-headed snake, one rat snake were recovered from their possession.

Elvish Yafav booked: What had Happened?

The Noida Police arrested five people for the alleged use of snake venom at a rave party besides booking Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav in the case. Nine snakes were also rescued from the possession of the arrestees, who had landed at a banquet hall in Sector 51 for the party, which was a trap laid by an animal rights group — People for Animals (PFA)– officials said.

The FIR was lodged under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and for criminal conspiracy following a complaint by PFA against six people, including Yadav, for partying at a banquet hall in Sector 51 where snake venom was made available, police said.

Those held have been identified as Rahul (32), Teetunath (45), Jaikaran (50), Narayan (50) and Ravinath (45), all residents of Moharband village in southeast Delhi’s Badarpur, police said.

In the FIR, complainant Gaurav Gupta of PFA, run by BJP parliamentarian Maneka Gandhi, claimed that his group had come to know that Yadav, a Youtuber, used to make videos with live snakes and snake venom in Noida and other parts of NCR with his associates and illegally organised rave parties

