Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Know date, puja muhurat, history, rituals, significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Date, time & more

Today, we celebrate Ekdanta Sankashti Chaturthi, a significant event for Hindus. On this day, which holds great significance, devotees worship Lord Ganesha by fasting and offering prayers. Each month, two Chaturthi Tithis are observed: one during Shukla Paksha and the other during Krishna Paksha. The Chaturthi in Shukla Paksha is known as Vinayak Chaturthi, while the one in Krishna Paksha is referred to as Sankashti Chaturthi.

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Date and timings

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 Date: May 26, 2024

Chaturthi tithi begins: 06:06 PM on May 26, 2024

Chaturthi tithi ends: 04:53 PM on May 27, 2024

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: History

Mahabharata was narrated by sage Vyasa and transcribed by Lord Ganesha. According to legend, during the writing of the epic, Lord Ganesha lost one of his tusks. This event symbolises Lord Ganesha's mastery over knowledge, learning, and wisdom.

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Significance

Sankashti Chaturthi is a revered day dedicated to Lord Ganesha. The term 'Sankashti' means deliverance during troubled times, and it is believed that worshipping Ganesha on this day removes obstacles and brings peace, prosperity, and happiness. Ekadanta, one of the many forms of Ganesha, symbolises the power to overcome all challenges.

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Rituals