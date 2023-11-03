Tiger 3 promo: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif go all-in against Emraan Hashmi while defending India

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM PROMO Tiger 3 will hit the big screens on Diwali, November 12.

Tiger 3, starring superspies Salman Khan as Avinash Singh Rathore and Katrina Kaif as Zoya Humaini Rathore, is one of the most-awaited flicks of 2023. The hype around the movie is already high among actor's fans and moviegoers that many trade analysts have already declared the film as blockbuster. Now, the makers of Tiger 3, Yash Raj Films, on Friday unveiled a new promo of the film online wherein the lead cast is seen defending themselves as well as India from antagonist Emraan Hashmi. In the short promo, confident Emraan is seen challenging Salman and promises him of wiping out India from world's map. Following this, Salman and Katrina both are seen leaving no stone unturned in defending India from all the challenges thrown at them while defending the nation.

Take a look at the promo:

''Till Tiger is alive, he is not defeated,'' says Salman in reply to Emraan's challenge. As per the promo, Tiger will continue from the event that occurred after Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan.

Advance Bookings for Tiger 3

Earlier this week, trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh informed that the advance bookings for Tiger 3 will commence on Sunday, November 5.

About the film

The third installment in the Tiger franchise is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The upcoming spy-thriller will see Salman and Katrina reprising their roles from the previous two editions. Also starring Emraan Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, Revathi, Riddhi Dogra, and Anant Vidhaat among others.

Tiger 3 is set to release worldwide this Diwali on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

