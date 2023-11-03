Koffee With Karan 8: Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday likely to feature in next episode of Karan Johar's show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Koffee With Karan returned on October 26 with Ranveer and Deepika as its first guests.

Koffee With Karan 8 began on October 26 amid much-anticipation and is getting exciting with each new episode. Soon after the first episode of the new season, which featured Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, went online on OTT, it became the talk of the town among netizens. The next episode featured Bollywood's superstar siblings, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Now, speculations around the possible guests in the third episode are doing rounds online.

Sara and Ananya's previous appearances on KWK

Sara Ali Khan Made her Koffee debut with Karan Johar in 2018 in the 6th season. She was accompanied by her father Saif Ali Khan. The 28-year-old actor again appeared on the show in its 7th season also was also joined by Janhvi Kapoor.

On the other hand, Ananya Panday first graced the Koffee couch in 2019 in the sixth season. The actor came on the show for the second time last year with her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda.

Sara, Ananya on work front

Sara Ali Khan was last seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which went on to become 2023's one of the biggest hits. Next she appeared in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocku Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in a special peppy number.

She has a couple of projects in the pipeline including Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro..In Dino, and Murder Mubarak.

On the other hand, Ananya Panday's last film was Dream Girl 2 opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. She is currently busy with Arjun Varain's upcoming directorial titled Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. She also has films like Shankara and Control in her kitty.

