UT69 Movie Review: Raj Kundra’s film is PERFECT for his homies not for audience

Official poster of UT69 Photo:X Movie Name: UT69

Critics Rating: 2 / 5

Release Date: November 3, 2023

November 3, 2023 Director: Shahnawaz Ali

Genre: Biography Drama

UT69, featuring Raj Kundra, is a film that delves into the real-life events surrounding his time in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail due to an alleged pornography case. The movie opens with a sensationalised media frenzy surrounding Kundra’s arrest and his subsequent journey inside the notorious jail. Portraying himself in the lead role, Kundra attempts to capture the stark contrast between his opulent lifestyle and the harsh realities of incarceration.

Story

In this dramatised true story, UT69 offers a unique perspective on Kundra’s personal experiences. The film explores the challenges he faces in adapting to the prison environment, which stands in stark contrast to his accustomed luxurious life.

However, it’s essential to note that UT69 may cater more to Kundra’s inner circle and those curious about his life story, as its focus on a specific individual’s experiences may limit its broader appeal. Moviegoers’ enjoyment of the film might vary depending on their expectations and interest in the subject matter.

Raj Kundra's performance

In the film, Raj's performance stands out as a pleasant surprise. Despite not having the background of a professional actor, Kundra manages to deliver a largely natural and convincing portrayal of his own experiences during his time in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail.

The film focuses on the emotional highs and lows of Kundra’s journey, from the frustration of multiple failed bail attempts to his raw reactions when encountering the realities of jail life, including the food and facilities. Kundra’s ability to express genuine joy and sorrow on screen adds a layer of authenticity to his character.

While being married to an actress doesn’t automatically make one a great actor, Kundra’s efforts in UT69 demonstrate his commitment to the role and his ability to connect with the audience through genuine emotions. This unexpected and mostly fine performance by Kundra enhances the film’s appeal and makes it worth a watch for those intrigued by his real-life story.

Other casts

UT69 enlists an unknown supporting cast, steering clear of popular names in the industry. The film introduces a range of characters, from fellow inmates in the barrack where Raj Kundra resides to the jailer and other prison authority figures. This choice is different from the star-studded approach, which is a typical practice in Hindi cinema.

These supporting characters in UT69 play a vital role in enhancing storytelling and audience engagement. Their performances bolster the film’s realism, making them an intriguing aspect to watch for in this unique cinematic journey.

Verdict

UT69 offers a mixed cinematic experience that leaves much to be desired. Despite being Raj Kundra’s debut as an actor, his performance is regarded as average. The film’s shortcomings are evident in its struggle to craft a compelling storyline that maintains the audience’s engagement, eventually leading to a sense of monotony.

While UT69 has its moments, with Raj Kundra’s reactions to the jail’s facilities providing occasional amusement, it falls short of making a substantial impact overall. It’s worth noting that the film’s potential for a wider appeal might have been better realised if it had opted for a direct release on an OTT platform, where it could reach a more receptive audience. The decision to release it in cinemas seems to have limited its ability to impress viewers.