Jawan OTT release: Shah Rukh Khan's film to release on THIS platform but there's a catch | Read

Shah Rukh Khan-led masala entertainer Jawan is soaring high. With a total earnings of Rs 75 crore on its opening day, September 7, the film is breaking records at the box office. Directed by Atlee, Jawan became the fastest Hindi film to cross the Rs 400 crore mark. Fans are gathering at cinema halls and watching the film not just once but multiple times and sharing their experience on social media.

While cinema buffs are enjoying the film in theatres, a section of people are also waiting for Jawan to hit OTT. If you are among them, then here's some exciting news for you. Atlee recently shared information about Jawan's OTT release during an interview with Pinkvilla. Though the filmmaker did not confirm the platform, there have been reports of Jawan's rights being purchased by Netflix at a whopping amount. The rights included satellite broadcasting rights, digital rights, and music rights.

Speaking in the interview, Atlee Kumar promised a whole other experience for fans on OTT. He said the film will be different from what the fans saw in the theatres. "I think we have given the theatre the right ratio of emotions at the right length. For OTT, we are considering a different rhythm. So, yeah, we are working on something. That's why I didn't go on my holiday. Let's see. Let me surprise you all," said the director.

Atlee confirms Jawan 2

On the other hand, Atlee also confirmed the sequel to Jawan, which triggered the #Jawan2 trend on social media platforms. In the same interview, Atlee said he would love to spin off the character Vikram Rathore as he considers him his hero.

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The star cast also includes Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Eijaz Khan, Leher Khan, Aaliya Qureshi, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Girija Oak in supporting roles, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, and Sunil Dutt in a cameo role.

