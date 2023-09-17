Jawan box office collection Day 10: Shah Rukh Khan film earns Rs 51.64 crore, total collection will STUN you

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

Jawan hit the silver screen on September 7 and is ruling the box office. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, the vigilante action drama not only broke records domestically but shattered multiple records at the international box office as well. The film opened at Rs 75 crore, which is the highest Hindi opener of all time.

On its Day 10 in theatres, Jawan earned Rs 51.64 crore globally. The total collection of the film worldwide stands at Rs 762.70 crore. Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter or X and broke down each day's collection of Jawan, which is soon to touch Rs 800 crore.

Jawan total worldwide collection

Day 1 - Rs 125.05 crore

Day 2 - Rs 109.24 crore

Day 3 - Rs 140.17 crore

Day 4 - Rs 156.80 crore

Day 5 - Rs 52.39 crore

Day 6 - Rs 38.21 crore

Day 7 - Rs 34.06 crore

Day 8 - Rs 28.79 crore

Day 9 - Rs 26.35 crore

Day 10 - Rs 51.64 crore

Total - Rs 762.70 crore

In its first week, Jawan collected Rs 389.88 crore domestically. While the Hindi version earned Rs 347.98 crore, the Tamil and Telugu versions collected Rs 23.86 crore and Rs 18.04 crore respectively. On its Day 10, the Shah Rukh Khan-led film earned Rs 31.8 crore in India. The total domestic collection of Jawan stands at Rs 440.78 crore.

Meanwhile, Atlee has confirmed his plans to make a sequel to Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan. In a recent interview, the director said he considers Vikram Rathore his hero and wishes to spin off his character. Reports also said the filmmaker is in talks with his team regarding the script of Jawan 2.

Jawan star cast

Shah Rukh Khan

Nayanthara

Vijay Sethupathi

Deepika Padukone

Sanya Malhotra

Eijaz Khan

Ridhi Dogra

Leher Khan

Sanjeeta Bhattarachya

Girija Oak

Aaliyah Qureshi

Sunil Grover

