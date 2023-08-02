Guns and Gulaab trailer out: Dulquer Salmaan & Rajkummar Rao series gives retro spin to the crime world

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Guns and Gulaabs will stream on Netflix

The trailer for Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan is finally out.

Set in the 90s, Guns, and Gulaab, will be a roller-coaster ride filled with intense action and humor. In the trailer, Rajkummar was seen in an altogether different avatar. He was seen sporting thick hair, a swaggering jacket, and a comic flair. The trailer is basically a sneak peek into the actor’s unparalleled ability to morph into any role and capture hearts with his sheer brilliance.

The trailer also describes Dulquer Salmaan as a ‘family man’. He will be playing the role of a cop in the film. It also reveals that Gulshan Devaiah will be seen in his never-seen-before hilarious avatar.

Guns and Gulaabs are helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., known for their blockbuster web show The Family Man. The film will be their second project with Rajkummar Rao after the 2018 hit movie Stree, which was written and produced by the director duo.

The film also marks the reunion of Gulshan Devaiah and Rajkummar Rao for the third time. The two were first seen together in Shaitan, where Gulshan played one of the leads whereas Rajkummar Rao portrayed the character of a corrupt cop. They came back together after almost a decade with the 2022 movie Badhaai Do, where they played love interests and made the audience fall in love with their onscreen chemistry.

Guns and Gulaabs will stream on Netflix from August 18 onwards.

