From Heeramandi to Do Patti: Netflix announces 8 films, 14 web shows for 2024

Netflix India on February 29, 2024 unveiled its slate of upcoming Indian films and web shows for the rest of the year. A event was held in Mumbai on Thursday, where a lineup featuring eight films and 14 series were announced. The event was named Next on Netflix: Blockbuster Entertainment Ka Next Level and was hosted by the vice president of Netflix India, Monika Shergill. Check out the complete list of films and web shows below.

Amar Singh Chamkila

The Imtiaz Ali directorial will release on Netflix on April 12. It stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. The film revolves around the true story of Amar Singh Chamkila, who was killed in an assassination in the 1980s that remains unsolved.

Maharaj

Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari, Shalini Pandey-starrer revolves around a journalist, who is a powerful role model in society. The release of the period drama is yet to be revealed.

Do Patti

Starring Kriti Sanon and Kajol in the lead roles, the suspense thriller flick will be released on the streaming soon, as no official release date has been confirmed yet.

Murder Mubarak

It features a stellar cast which includes Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar. The release date of Murder Mubarak is yet to be announced.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

It is a sequel to the 2021 flick titled Hasseen Dilruba. In the film, Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu will be seen reprising their roles while Sunny Kaushal is the new entrant.

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar

Netflix announced Sikandar Ka Muqaddar on social media wherein shadows of two men on whom mirrors the busy life of a hustling and bustling city with traffic can be seen.

Vijay 69

Starring Anupam Kher in the lead role, the film revolves around a 69-year-old man, who decides to compete in a triathlon. Release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Wild Wild Punjab

Wild Wild Punjab stars Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, Jassie Gill, Patralekhaa, and Ishita Raj in key roles. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Dabba Cartel

It stars Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Shalini Pandey, Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Anand, Gajraj Rao, Sai Tamhankar, Lillete Dubey, Jisshu Sengupta, and Bhupendra Jadawat.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, and Adhyayan Suman.

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

It stars Vijay Verma, Patralekhaa, Pankaj Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Arvind Swami, and Dia Mirza. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the series tells the story of an Indian Airlines plane that was highjacked in December 1999.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the series will revolve around the story from badlands of Bihar to the ganglands of Bengal.

Kota Factory Season 3

It stars Jitendra Kumar, Tilotama Shome, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Revathi Pillai, Ahsaas Channa, and Rajesh Kumar. The series is directed by Raghav Subbu.

Maamla Legal Hai

The Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Anant V Joshi, Naila Grewal, Anjum Batra, Vijay Rajoria, Yashpal Sharma-starrer release on Netflix on March 1.

Mandala Murders

The Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta-starrer is directed by Gopi Puthran.

Mismatched Season 3

The story of the series will revolve around Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf, who move to a new city and faces new set of issues in their lives.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2

The Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anchal Singh, Shweta Tripathi, Gurmeet Chaudhary-starrer is helmed by Sidharth Sengupta.

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

Bankrolled by Karan Johar, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha will also be seen in the upcoming series.

The Great Indian Kapil Show

Kapil Sharma is returing with his team with a brand new show titled The Great Indian Kapil Show. It will also feature Sunil Grover.

The Greatest Rivalry – India vs Pakistan

The upcoming docu-series will feature cricketing legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Shoaib Akhtar, Ravi Ashwin, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saurav Ganguly, and many others.

To Kill a Tiger

Helmed by Nisha Pahuja, the web show will revolve around a farmer from Jharkand who fights for justice for his 13-year-old daughter.

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous

The series will revolve around the life of popular singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh.