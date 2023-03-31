Faraaz OTT release: Know when & where to watch Hansal Mehta's film with Aditya Rawal and Zahan Kapoor

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Faraaz poster

Critically-acclaimed film, Faraaz, which garnered positive reviews for several aspects, is now available to stream online. Presented by popular filmmakers from Bollywood, the film, post its theatrical run, is now set for its digital premiere. Based on the 2016 Dhaka terror attack at the Holey Artisan Bakery in the Bangladesh capital city, the thriller drama Faraaz was released in the cinemas on February 3. The Hansal Mehta directorial marks the acting debut of Zahan Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor's grandson, and Kunal Kapoor's son, who plays the titular role in the film.

Faraaz: OTT Release Details – When and Where to Watch

Makers of the film announced that Faraaz was available to stream on the OTT platform. Fans can now watch Faraaz on Netflix. Director Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to share the announcement and said, “#Faraaz finds its rightful home. Streaming from tonight 11.32 pm on @netflix. Do try it.”

The OTT giant Netflix also took to its social media handles and made the announcement as it shared the film's poster with the caption, "One boy’s bravery in the face of a real-life terror attack, that shook up a cafe in Dhaka - the untold story of #Faraaz, now streaming on Netflix!".

Faraaz: Cast

Faraaz stars Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal in the leading role, along with Zahan Kapoor, Jatin Sarin, Aamir Ali, Juhi Babbar, and Nitin Goel in pivotal roles.

Faraaz: Trailer

Presented as an action thriller, Faraaz, directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by T-Series and Benaras Media showcases the Holey Artisan Bakery attack in Dhaka in July 2016. The film was released in February 2023. The official premise says, “Based on the real-life terrorist attack that ravaged a Dhaka cafe, Faraaz is a tense hostage drama that unfolds over one claustrophobic night.”

