'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to 'Gumraah': Promising movies releasing in April | List

Ever since the film industry is back on track with hard-hitting theatrical releases, we all can witness different genres of movies being made. From Mythology to action thrillers, Indian cinema has consistently developed new concepts in a variety of genres. Another month, another collection of intriguing new releases in the month of April.From Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Gumraah'. Here are a few films that you will not want to miss in the coming month.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan is back in an action avatar for his upcoming film. In the movie, he portrays a vigilante who has taken it upon himself to keep society crime-free. His brothers set up a meeting with a woman who made him think of his past love affair. The movie is a family-friendly action comedy. ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is set to release on Eid, April 21 in the theatres. Helmed by Farhad Samji. 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films Production, also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Gumraah

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming film, Gumraah, was released. The teaser promises gripping drama, surprises, mystery, and unexpected twists and turns. Aditya plays dual roles in the movie and Mrunal Thakur plays a female police officer. This thriller film will showcase an intense face-off between the two lead actors. Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7.

Shaakuntalam

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s mythological drama Shaakuntalam will hit the theatres on 14th April. The story revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan. Based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam, the film is written and directed by award-winning director Gunasekhar (Rudhramadevi) and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banner of Gunna Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions respectively. The film also features Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty. 'Shaakuntalam' revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan of Sufiyum Sujatayum fame, respectively. It will be out in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Ponniyin Selvan 2

Ponniyin Selvan’, the magnum opus movie directed by veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam, is one of the most ambitious projects in Tamil cinema history. The first installment of the historical drama, which was released in theatres in September 2022, became one of the Tamil film industry’s all-time highest-grossing films. The release of ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’, the second installment of the project based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's epic novel of the same name will release on April 5 in theatres.

