Citadel Update: Samantha Ruth Prabhu dubs with Varun Dhawan for Raj and DK's creation

South superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu is very busy these days with her upcoming series Citadel. She will be sharing screen space with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan for the first time in Citadel, which will also mark his OTT debut. The makers and superhit series like Farzi and The Family Man, Raj and DK are creating the Indian adaption of Citadel. And the lead actors, Varun and Samantha have given the latest update on the show.

Samantha and Varun Dhawan meet Raj and DK

Samantha is playing an important role in the Hindi adaptation of the American series Citadel. The makers called both the lead actors to show a scene from their upcoming series. This also means that Citadel India is in the post-production stage. The actors took to Instagram to share some pictures from their meet. "Finally, we got to watch something... And we are like," read their caption.

In the pictures, Samantha can be seen seated on a sofa along with her co-star Varun Dhawan and series creators Raj and DK. Sam is looking very beautiful in a black funky jacket and Varun is also looking cool in cream colored t-shirt. In another Instagram stories by Samantha, she can be seen dubbing for Citadel.

Star cast of Citadel

Varun Dhawan is going to be seen with Samantha Prabhu in this much-talked-about series. Apart from these two, Sikandar Kher will also be seen playing an important role in Citadel. Apart from India, this series, which is being made at an expensive cost, has also been shot in Siberia. Samantha is going to be seen in a completely different avatar in this series. Priyanka Chopra played an important role in the original version of Citadel along with Marvel star Richard Madden.

